Sanju Samson IPL 2022 team: List of Retained Players by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Retained Players by Rajasthan Royals: The champions of the inaugural Indian Premier League season have named their first retained player.

Captain Sanju Samson will continue to play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Samson, who had led Royals for the first time in the last season, is supposed to be the first retained player for them according to ESPNcricinfo.

It was in IPL 2018 auction that Samson was bought by Rajasthan for INR 8 crore for a second stint. Readers must note that Samson has now been retained for a whopping INR 14 crore.

However, INR 16 crore will be deducted from RR’s purse which means that they will have to buy the rest of the team for a maximum of INR 74 crore.

Rajasthan might have finished at the penultimate position under Samson in IPL 2021, the right-hand batter has been incredible with the bat for them scoring 1,642 runs in 55 innings at an average and strike rate of 33.51 and 144.04 respectively including two centuries and eight half-centuries across four seasons.

List of Retained Players by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022

Royals, who have only retained Samson for now, can retain more players till November 30. It will be interesting to see how Rajasthan proceed ahead with their English trio of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

It is worth mentioning that a franchise can retain a maximum of four players before the IPL 2022 auction. These four could be formed in combinations of three Indians and one overseas or two Indians and two overseas. Readers must note that each retention will cost a franchise a certain amount of money as mentioned below:

Retain four players – INR 42 crore (16 for first player + 12 for second player + 8 for third player + 6 for fourth player).

Retain three players – INR 33 crore (16 + 11 + 7).

Retain two players – INR 24 crore (14 + 10).

Retain one capped player – INR 14 crore.

Retain one uncapped player – INR 4 crore.