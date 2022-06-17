Ashique Khan Avesh Khan father: Avesh Khan dedicates career-best T20I bowling figures to father on his birthday

Avesh Khan: The Indian fast bowler emerged as the pick of the bowlers at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

India fast bowler Avesh Khan believes that the team is “playing well” across divisions after having drawn level the ongoing five-match series against South Africa with a match to be played.

“We are playing well as a team, fielding well and most importantly bowling well. We back each other and will enjoy the last game. We will give our 100 percent [in the fifth T20I],” Avesh told Star Sports after India beat South Africa by 82 runs in the recently concluded fourth T20I in Rajkot tonight.

DK today in the first half.

And Avesh whose place was questioned after being wicketless in the first three matches.

Winning in style -Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/VOJix6A8sh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2022

Avesh Khan dedicates career-best T20I bowling figures to father on his birthday

A key architect in a massive Indian victory, Avesh emerged as the pick of the bowlers at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight. Having picked just two wickets in his first five T20Is, the 25-year old player picked four wickets in his sixth match.

“I am feeling really happy. It is my dad’s birthday and want to dedicate this performance to him,” Avesh said dedicating his career-best T20I bowling figures to his father Ashique Khan.

Introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the fourth over, Avesh gave away only a run in his first over on Friday. Avesh’s first success came in the form of South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius (0) after the latter was caught behind by India captain Rishabh Pant.

With Pant bringing his former Delhi Capitals teammate back into the attack in the 14th over, Avesh dismissed as many as three batters as Rassie van der Dussen (20), Marco Jansen (20) and Keshav Maharaj’s (0) dismissals dented the Proteas.

“The plan was to bowl up and attack the stumps. It was a two-paced wicket with the ball bouncing and keeping low, so use the odd bouncer and bowl good lengths. I brought the fine-leg in and pushed mid-wicket back, forced [Rassie] van der Dussen to go after the length ball,” Avesh added.

“Rishabh [Pant] then told me to bowl the leg-cutter after I had hit Jansen with a bouncer and for [Keshav] Maharaj also I bowled a slower ball on the hard length.”