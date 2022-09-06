Why Deepak Chahar is not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai?

Why is Deepak Chahar is not playing today: India have made a solitary change to their Playing XI despite losing their last match.

India were looking to start cautiously after being put in to bat first by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in Asia Cup 2022 Match 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

However, opening batter KL Rahul (6) and former captain Virat Kohli (0) getting out within five deliveries has resulted in a disastrous start. Completely contrary to how captain Rohit Sharma had talked about playing freely at the toss, India losing two wickets in the first three overs isn’t the kind of start you expect from them in a must-win match.

Rahul, who had stepped out to hit Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana over mid-off for a boundary, tried leaving his crease on the following delivery as well. However, substantial drift into the batter found him wanting in front of the stumps.

Kohli, on the other hand, couldn’t score a run after two back-to-back half-centuries against Hong Kong and Pakistan at the same venue. Wanting to dispatch Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madhushanka through the leg-side, Kohli completely missed the ball while playing across the line only to see his stumps getting castled.

Why is Deepak Chahar is not playing vs Sri Lanka?

Coming on the back of a 5-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday, India made a lone change to their Playing XI by bringing in spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Ashwin, an off-spinner, has been included into the XI to counter multiple left-handed Sri Lankan batters.

The development means that India will continue to take field with only two specialist fast bowlers. India, who had picked only three specialist pacers in their squad, are left with only two after Avesh Khan falling ill.

Part of the squad as a standby player, pacer Deepak Chahar can’t be added to the squad until Khan is completely ruled out. As far as spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is concerned, he isn’t part of this squad due to a back injury.