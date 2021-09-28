Ashwin sendoff Morgan: Ravi Ashwin dismisses Eoin Morgan for a duck after arguing with him in first innings

Ashwin sendoff Morgan: The ace spinner from Delhi Capitals dismissed the opposition’s captain after arguing with him in the first innings.

During the 41st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan (0) got out cheaply to extend his lean patch in the tournament.

What made bigger headlines than Morgan getting out was the fact that he was dismissed by Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin nearly an hour after the two were involved in a heated verbal exchange in the first innings.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 12th over when Morgan’s attempt of punching Ashwin off the back foot on the second delivery that he was facing saw him edging the ball to Lalit Yadav at first slip.

Bowling his last over of the match, Ashwin was thrilled to pick the all-important wicket of Morgan. Following the events of the first innings, Ashwin didn’t hesitate before giving a proper send-off to Morgan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With bowling figures of 4-0-24-1, Ashwin bowled an economical spell whilst defending a 128-run target.

Morgan, who hasn’t generated any impact with the bat in hand in this season, has managed a total of 107 runs in 10 innings at paltry average and strike rate of 11.88 and 100.94 respectively.

Ashwin won the battle after that exchange of words in first innings pic.twitter.com/aGWstH8CAH — (@Pran33Th__18) September 28, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Morgan’s form as woeful as Warner’s. Has struggled in first phase and second — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 28, 2021

That’s why you shouldn’t mess with Ashwin ay? #KKRvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 28, 2021

Should Morgan drop himself? Big question. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 28, 2021

