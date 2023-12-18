Rohit Sharma Total IPL Earnings: How Much Has MI Captain Gained Financially From The Indian Premier League?

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is one of the richest Indian cricketers at the moment. With a net worth of INR 214 crores, Sharma is in the top tier with the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Besides international cricket and endorsements, his major source of income has come from the cash-rich Indian Premier League over the years.

Sharma aka Hitman, 36, is one of only seven players to have played all 16 seasons of IPL. Therefore, there should be no surprise with regard to how fruitful the tournament has been for him from a financial point of view.

First team to lift the IPL silverware five times, Sharma has played a pivotal role in propelling them to become the first IPL team to bag as many titles. After representing Deccan Chargers for three seasons, Sharma joined Mumbai in 2011 after their successful bid worth INR 9,20,00,000. Since then, he has been retained multiple times by the franchise. Hence, his salary has gone up at various trajectories.

A 20-year-old up-and-coming player with tremendous potential such as Sharma was bought by Chargers for a handsome INR 4.8 crores ahead of the inaugural IPL season.

In 2014, his salary was raised to INR 12.5 crore after he led Indians to maiden IPL and Champions League Twenty20 trophies. Sharma, who continued with the same salary for another four years, started to receive INR 15 crore per season after having tasted success on multiple occasions. The numeric further went up to its current value of INR 16 crore.

Rohit Sharma Total IPL Earnings

Season Franchise Salary in crores (INR) 2008 Deccan Chargers 4.8 2009 Deccan Chargers 4.8 2010 Deccan Chargers 4.8 2011 Mumbai Indians 9.2 2012 Mumbai Indians 9.2 2013 Mumbai Indians 9.2 2014 Mumbai Indians 12.5 2015 Mumbai Indians 12.5 2016 Mumbai Indians 12.5 2017 Mumbai Indians 12.5 2018 Mumbai Indians 15 2019 Mumbai Indians 15 2020 Mumbai Indians 15 2021 Mumbai Indians 15 2022 Mumbai Indians 16 2023 Mumbai Indians 16 Total Salary 184

Still their first-choice retention pick, it would be a surprise if Mumbai don’t retain Rohit Sharma before the next mega auction. Having said that, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya replacing Sharma as a captain, it will be interesting to see if he also replaces the former as Indians’ first retention pick.