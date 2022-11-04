AUS vs AFG pitch report today match: Adelaide Cricket Ground pitch report for T20 World Cup 2022 match

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Afghanistan. This ground is one of the iconic venues in the world, and the Australian team would want to stamp their authority here. The nature of the pitch has always favoured the batters.

This is a do-or-die match for the Australian side, but even a win in this match won’t confirm their qualification. The injury concerns of Aaron Finch and Tim David are a concern for the side. The team has played well, but the first defeat against the Blackcaps hampered their NRR in the tournament.

Afghanistan are out of the tournament, and they would want to end the tournament on high. The spinners of the side will again play a big impact in this match. Adelaide has been Rashid’s home ground in the BBL, and he will again want to assert his dominance here.

AUS vs AFG pitch report today match

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has always been a batter’s paradise, and we can expect the same in this match as well. This track has produced some high-scoring encounters in the past and looking at the quality of the Australian side, this match can be an entertaining one.

This is a flat pitch with absolutely no help for any kind of bowlers. With an even bounce on the offering, the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. The fast outfield at the ground will reward the batters, and once placed in the gap, it will be difficult for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary ropes.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, this ground hosted a total of 5 T20Is, where the average 1st innings score was 182 runs. In this tournament as well, it is clear that the batters are having a good time out there. With the smaller square boundaries, the batters will definitely target that area.