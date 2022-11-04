“Jaffa to a right hander”: Stuart Broad mocks David Warner’s dismissal vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match

Australian batter David Warner is famous for his switch-hits, but he failed to deliver that shot against Afghanistan and his dismissal was funny in a way. Stuart Broad, who shares a rivalry with David Warner was quick to mock Warner’s dismissal of the social media.

Australia and Afghanistan are playing in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where the Australian team is without a few of their key players in Aaron Finch, Tim David and Mitchell Starc. The Australian team managed to score 168-8 in the first innings, where Maxwell scored a brilliant half-century.

Warner is trying to get some form in this T20 World Cup, but he has failed so far. Against Afghanistan, he got off to a decent start, but he could not continue and got out while being cheeky against Naveen ul Haq. He managed to score 25 runs in 18 balls with the help of 5 boundaries.

Stuart Broad mocks David Warner’s dismissal vs Afghanistan

English bowler Stuart Broad has mocked David Warner’s dismissal against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup match. Naveen ul Haq took the wicket of David Warner, who tried to be cheeky against the Afghan pacer. Warner tried to go right-handed against Naveen, but Naveen fooled Warner.

Warner tried to switch-hit Naveen and went right-handed even before the ball was bowled. Naveen bowled a slower off-cutter delivery and Warner tried to hit toward the covers being a right-handed batter, but the ball crashed into his stumps. Broad trolled the right-handed batting style of Warner.

“By a Jaffa to a right-hander but was bowling to a left-hander who ended up a right-hander so was it a Jaffa?,” Stuart Broad tweeted.

Stuart Broad and David Warner do share a rivalry amongst themselves, and Warner is often called Broad’s bunny. During the Ashes 2019 in England, Broad took the wicket of Warner 7 out of 10 times, and Warner had no clue how to face Broad from around the wicket. However, in Australian conditions, Warner has an excellent record against England.