AUS vs BAN T20 Head to Head Records | Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

AUS vs BAN T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 34th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and Bangladesh in Dubai today. The match will be the first T20I between these two teams since Bangladesh defeating Australia 4-1 in a five-match series at home earlier this year.

That being said, the current form of both these teams has been quite contrasting to what it was in that series. Australia, who have won two and lost one out of their three matches, are at the third position in Group 1 and are in contention for qualifying for the semi-finals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already been ruled out of moving to the next round on the back of four consecutive defeats.

As much as Bangladesh would be wanting to take confidence from their series first-ever victory against Australia, the fact of the matter is that they’ve never defeated Australia in a World Cup T20I or one played at a neutral venue. In what will be their last match of this World Cup, Bangladesh would be keen to play for their pride in a match which the opposition can’t afford to lose.

AUS vs BAN T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 9

Matches won by AUS: 5

Matches won by BAN: 4

Matches played in Asia: 7 (AUS 3, BAN 4)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (AUS 3, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 4 (AUS 4, BAN 0)

AUS average score against BAN: 135

BAN average score against AUS: 128

Most runs for AUS: 162 (Mitchell Marsh)

Most runs for BAN: 148 (Mahmudullah)

Most wickets for AUS: 8 (Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for BAN: 8 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Most catches for AUS: 5 (Ashton Agar)

Most catches for BAN: 5 (Mahmudullah)