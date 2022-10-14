AUS vs ENG Man of the Series in T20Is: Who won Man of the Series in today cricket match?

AUS vs ENG Man of the Series in T20Is: The English captain has won his second series away in the shortest format.

An abandoned third T20I between Australia and England in Canberra has denied the latter an opportunity to register their first-ever T20I series whitewash against the former.

A match affected by multiple rain breaks eventually witnessed no result despite being reduced to a 12-over contest. England, however, had the upper hand on the match after reducing Australia to 30/3 in 3.5 overs in a 130-run chase.

Been asked to bat first for the third consecutive time on the tour, England captain Jos Buttler led from the front to score 65* (41) with the help of seven fours and a six amid rain interruptions.

Buttler, who scored a 17th T20I half-century, 13th as an opening batter, ninth away from home, fifth against Australia, third as captain, second in Australia and in 2022, played a vital role in powering his team to 112/2 in 12 overs.

Returning to the Playing XI tonight, England pacer Chris Woakes was exceptional with the new ball dismissing the Australian top-order in his first two overs.

AUS vs ENG Man of the Series in T20Is

While no Player of the Match was declared in an abandoned match, Buttler bagged the Player of the Series award for scoring 150 runs at an average and strike rate of 75 and 174.41 respectively.

Highest run-scorer in a three-match series, Buttler has won his second T20I series award. Interestingly, both his series awards in the shortest format have come against Australia.

“We’ve enjoyed it, making some good strides in Pakistan and came here and continued that form,” Buttler told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“[Restarting after second rain break] Only two-and-a-bit overs left, just go as hard as we could. Unique sort of game, shame we couldn’t get a full game in.”