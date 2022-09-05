AUS vs NZ ODI records: Australia vs New Zealand ODI head to head records

AUS vs NZ ODI records head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first AUS vs NZ ODI.

Merely a handful of days after hosting Zimbabwe for the third of a three-match ODI series in Townsville, Australia will host New Zealand for the first of another three-match ODI series in Cairns tomorrow.

Much like the Riverway Stadium, Cazaly’s Stadium has also hosted a very limited number of international matches. However, a primary difference between both the venues is that Australia have been part of all the four international matches played here.

While the stadium is set to host an international match after more than 18 years, Australia-New Zealand ODI rivalry will resume after almost 30 months. Playing behind closed doors in Sydney, the last ODI between these two teams was also the last international match to be played before COVID-19 pandemic enforced a halt. A clinical performance had seen Australia winning by 71 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Readers must note that this series is going to be part of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Having won nine and lost six out of their 15 ODIs thus far, Australia are currently at the seventh position on the points table. New Zealand, on the other hand, are at the fourth position on the back of 11 wins and a solitary loss out of their 12 matches till now.

AUS vs NZ ODI records head to head

Total number of matches played: 138

Matches won by AUS: 92

Matches won by NZ: 39

Matches played in Australia: 65 (AUS 43, NZ 18)

Matches played in Oceania: 117 (AUS 74, NZ 38)

Matches played at Harare Sports Club: 0 (AUS 0, NZ 0)

AUS average score against NZ: 248

NZ average score against AUS: 229.5

Most runs for AUS: 614 (David Warner)

Most runs for NZ: 825 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for AUS: 24 (Josh Hazlewood)

Most wickets for NZ: 29 (Trent Boult)

Most catches for AUS: 9 (Glenn Maxwell and Steven Smith)

Most catches for NZ: 13 (Martin Guptill)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).