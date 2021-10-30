Australia cricket black armbands: Why are Australian cricket players wearing black armbands today in Dubai T20I?

Australia cricket black armbands: The Australian cricketers are supporting black armbands in their ongoing T20I against England.

During the 26th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Australia in Dubai, Australia have been reduced to 15/3 in the fourth over after being put in to bat by England captain Eoin Morgan.

Australia, who have replaced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with an additional spin-bowling option in Ashton Agar, lost opening batter David Warner (1) in only the second over.

Warner, who aimed at walking down to Chris Woakes, ended up edging a delivery to Jos Buttler behind the wickets. In the next over, Woakes contributed in the field by grabbing an impressive catch at mid-on to dismiss Steve Smith (1) off Chris Jordan.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (6) was the next batter to depart as Woakes found him wanting in front of the stumps in his second over. With captain Aaron Finch and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis battling in out in the middle, Australia need a substantial partnership against a strong English unit.

Australia cricket black armbands

As fans must have noted by now, the Australian players are donning black armbands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of tribute for former cricketers in Ashley Mallett and Alan Davidson.

Mallett, 76, passed away yesterday after a long battle with cancer. A right-arm off-break bowler, Mallett had picked 132 and 11 wickets in 38 Tests and nine ODIs respectively in his 12-year old international career between 1968-1980.

Black armbands to honour the lives of Ashley Mallett and Alan Davidson #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7H4CA7OZJh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2021

Davidson, on the other hand, breathed his last aged 92 in Sydney today. Davidson, who played international cricket between 1953-1963, had picked 186 wickets in 44 Tests. In addition to dismissing batters at an average and strike rate of 20.53 and 62.2 respectively as a left-arm pacer, Davidson had also scored 1,328 runs including five Test half-centuries.