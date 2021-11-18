Australia One-Day Cup Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch Marsh Cup 2021-22?

Australia One-Day Cup Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: The Sportsrush presents streaming details of ongoing Marsh Cup 2021-22

Cricket Australia have announced the next three fixtures of the 2021-22 season of Australia’s premier domestic tournament- The Marsh Cup.

The 8th match of the ongoing Marsh Cup 2021-22 is set to take place on November 24 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, wherein New South Wales would be up against Victoria.

The 9th match of the tournament would take place on November 26 at the Bellerive Oval in Brisbane, wherein Tasmania would be up against Western Australia.

The 10th match of the tournament would finally take place on November 28 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide wherein South Australia would rub shoulders against Queensland.

Talking about the first match, Peter Handscomb’s Victoria would be up against Kurtis Patterson’s New South Wales.

It is worth noting that the 6th match which was due to be played between these two sides had to be abandoned without a flip of the coin.

Australia One-Day Cup Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

As per official announcement of Cricket Australia about Marsh one day Cup 2021 live streaming in Australia, all matches will be live telecast and live broadcast by cricket.com.au officially. All games of the Marsh Cup will be streamed live and free on cricket.com.au and via the CA Live app as well as streaming service Kayo Sports.

Fox Cricket TV Channel will live telecast Marsh Cup 2021-22 as per Marsh Cup schedule. Live telecast and live streaming the Marsh Cup final 2021-22 will also be streamed live on Fox Cricket, TV Channel.

While the 8th and the 10th match would begin from 5:25 am local time, the 9th match would commence from 9:05 am.

Unfortunately for the viewers in India, with a full schedule of international sports games available this time around, the Marsh Cup will not feature in Sony Sports’ telecast schedule for 2021.