Marsh One Day Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch Australia Domestic One Day Cup?

Marsh One Day Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Marsh Cup 2022.

The 13th match of the ongoing season of the Marsh Cup will be played between Victoria and Queensland in Melbourne on February 23. A double-header will also witness New South Wales hosting Tasmania in Sydney.

Having faced the brunt of a hectic summer schedule including Ashes 2021-22, Big Bash League 2021-22 and other international matches amid COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s premier domestic One-Day competition will resume yet again to complete the remaining seven matches including the final on March 11.

A primary reason why Victoria vs Queensland contest will be keenly followed not just in Australia but other countries as well is the return of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the competition after more than two years.

Slated to meet first for the first time in more than two years, fans can brace themselves for an intriguing Victoria vs Queensland contest at the Junction Oval.

The last Victoria-Queensland Marsh Cup match was also played at the same venue when Victoria batter Aaron Finch’s (not playing Wednesday’s match) career-best List A score of 188* (151) had outperformed Queensland captain Usman Khawaja’s 112 (125) in a 305-run chase.

Marsh One Day Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Indian fans will have no option than to miss Marsh Cup 2021-22 matches as no channel is televising the tournament in the country.

While Sony Sports Network had live streamed the competition in times of limited content due to COVID-19, even that option isn’t available anymore. Fans in India can keep an eye on cricket.com.au’s Twitter handle for they are almost certain of uploading key highlights from the match on their social media handle.

On the other hand, Australia fans will have the option of picking from cricket.com.au or Kayo to live stream Marsh One Day Cup matches.

Date – 23/02/2022 (Wednesday) and 11/03/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 05:35 AM (India) and 11:05 AM (Australia).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Australia).

Online platform – Not available (India) and cricket.com.au and Kayo app (Australia).