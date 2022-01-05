Australian cricket captains list: Which cricket team has had most number of Test captains?

Australian cricket captains list: A rich Australian Cricketing legacy has been witness to several captains over the years across all formats.

The Australian men’s Cricket team have been amongst the top Cricketing nations for quite some decades now. Having recently won the T20 World Cup in 2021 when it was least expected of them, the Aussies have time and again proved their fellow competing nations that they could write them off at their own peril, even if the side has been through the most tumultuous times in their rich Cricketing history.

The five-time 50-Over world champions continue to be one of the deadest sides in world Cricket producing some of the finest Cricketers with each successive generation.

The team has witnessed a dominating phase especially under the reigns of former skipper Steve Waugh (1999-2004) and then under Ricky Ponting (in both the ODIs and Tests) from 2004-2010.

Most Test wins as captain: Graeme Smith 53

Ricky Ponting 48

Steve Waugh 41

Let’s have a look at the Australian men’s Cricket team captains list, starting with the Test format.

Australian cricket captains list in Test matches

Captain’s name Tenure DW Gregory 1877-1879 WL Murdoch 1880-1890 TP Horan 1885-1885 HH Massie 1885-1885 JM Blackham 1885-1894 HJH Scott 1886-1886 PS McDonnell 1887-1888 G Giffen 1894-1895 GHS Trott 1896-1898 J Darling 1899-1905 H Trumble 1902-1902 MA Noble 1903-1909 C Hill 1910-1912 SE Gregory 1912-1912 WW Armstrong 1920-1921 HL Collins 1921-1926 W Bardsley 1926-1926 J Ryder 1928-1929 WM Woodfull 1930-1934 VY Richardson 1935-1936 DG Bradman 1936-1948 WA Brown 1946-1946 AL Hassett 1949-1953 AR Morris 1951-1954 IWG Johnson 1954-1956 RR Lindwall 1956-1956 ID Craig 1957-1958 R Benaud 1958-1963 RN Harvey 1961-1961 RB Simpson 1964-1978 BC Booth 1965-1966 WM Lawry 1968-1971 BN Jarman 1968-1968 IM Chappell 1971-1975 GS Chappell 1975-1983 GN Yallop 1978-1979 KJ Hughes 1979-1984 AR Border 1984-1994 MA Taylor 1994-1999 SR Waugh 1999-2004 AC Gilchrist 2000-2004 RT Ponting 2004-2010 MJ Clarke 2011-2015 SR Watson 2013-2013 SPD Smith 2014-2021 TD Paine 2018-2021 PJ Cummins 2021-2022

As far as teams with most number of Test captains are concerned, England is way ahead of the rest of the Test playing nations, with Australia taking up the second spot.

Team No.of captains England 81 Australia 47 West Indies 37 South Africa 37 Pakistan 34 India 34 New Zealand 30 Sri Lanka 17 Zimbabwe 12 Bangladesh 11 Afghanistan 6

Australian cricket captains in ODIs

Australia men’s Cricket side have had a total of 26 ODI captains till date.

Player Span WM Lawry 1971-1971 IM Chappell 1972-1975 GS Chappell 1975-1983 RB Simpson 1978-1978 GN Yallop 1979-1979 KJ Hughes 1979-1984 DW Hookes 1983-1983 AR Border 1985-1994 RJ Bright 1986-1986 GR Marsh 1987-1991 MA Taylor 1992-1997 IA Healy 1996-1997 SR Waugh 1997-2002 SK Warne 1998-1999 AC Gilchrist 2001-2007 RT Ponting 2002-2012 MEK Hussey 2006-2007 MJ Clarke 2008-2015 CL White 2011-2011 SR Watson 2012-2013 GJ Bailey 2013-2015 SPD Smith 2015-2018 DA Warner 2016-2016 AJ Finch 2017-2020 TD Paine 2018-2018 AT Carey 2021-2021

List of T20I Australian captains

Off the total 11 T20I captains Australia men’s side have had till date, Aaron Finch has led in 56* of them till date- the most by an Aussie in this format.