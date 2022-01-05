Australian cricket captains list: Which cricket team has had most number of Test captains?

Australian cricket captains list: A rich Australian Cricketing legacy has been witness to several captains over the years across all formats.
The Australian men’s Cricket team have been amongst the top Cricketing nations for quite some decades now. Having recently won the T20 World Cup in 2021 when it was least expected of them, the Aussies have time and again proved their fellow competing nations that they could write them off at their own peril, even if the side has been through the most tumultuous times in their rich Cricketing history.
The five-time 50-Over world champions continue to be one of the deadest sides in world Cricket producing some of the finest Cricketers with each successive generation.
The team has witnessed a dominating phase especially under the reigns of former skipper Steve Waugh (1999-2004) and then under Ricky Ponting (in both the ODIs and Tests) from 2004-2010.
Most Test wins as captain:
Graeme Smith 53
Ricky Ponting 48
Steve Waugh 41
Virat Kohli 40#Cricket
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 30, 2021
Let’s have a look at the Australian men’s Cricket team captains list, starting with the Test format.
Australian cricket captains list in Test matches
|Captain’s name
|Tenure
|DW Gregory
|1877-1879
|WL Murdoch
|1880-1890
|TP Horan
|1885-1885
|HH Massie
|1885-1885
|JM Blackham
|1885-1894
|HJH Scott
|1886-1886
|PS McDonnell
|1887-1888
|G Giffen
|1894-1895
|GHS Trott
|1896-1898
|J Darling
|1899-1905
|H Trumble
|1902-1902
|MA Noble
|1903-1909
|C Hill
|1910-1912
|SE Gregory
|1912-1912
|WW Armstrong
|1920-1921
|HL Collins
|1921-1926
|W Bardsley
|1926-1926
|J Ryder
|1928-1929
|WM Woodfull
|1930-1934
|VY Richardson
|1935-1936
|DG Bradman
|1936-1948
|WA Brown
|1946-1946
|AL Hassett
|1949-1953
|AR Morris
|1951-1954
|IWG Johnson
|1954-1956
|RR Lindwall
|1956-1956
|ID Craig
|1957-1958
|R Benaud
|1958-1963
|RN Harvey
|1961-1961
|RB Simpson
|1964-1978
|BC Booth
|1965-1966
|WM Lawry
|1968-1971
|BN Jarman
|1968-1968
|IM Chappell
|1971-1975
|GS Chappell
|1975-1983
|GN Yallop
|1978-1979
|KJ Hughes
|1979-1984
|AR Border
|1984-1994
|MA Taylor
|1994-1999
|SR Waugh
|1999-2004
|AC Gilchrist
|2000-2004
|RT Ponting
|2004-2010
|MJ Clarke
|2011-2015
|SR Watson
|2013-2013
|SPD Smith
|2014-2021
|TD Paine
|2018-2021
|PJ Cummins
|2021-2022
As far as teams with most number of Test captains are concerned, England is way ahead of the rest of the Test playing nations, with Australia taking up the second spot.
|Team
|No.of captains
|England
|81
|Australia
|47
|West Indies
|37
|South Africa
|37
|Pakistan
|34
|India
|34
|New Zealand
|30
|Sri Lanka
|17
|Zimbabwe
|12
|Bangladesh
|11
|Afghanistan
|6
Australian cricket captains in ODIs
Australia men’s Cricket side have had a total of 26 ODI captains till date.
|Player
|Span
|WM Lawry
|1971-1971
|IM Chappell
|1972-1975
|GS Chappell
|1975-1983
|RB Simpson
|1978-1978
|GN Yallop
|1979-1979
|KJ Hughes
|1979-1984
|DW Hookes
|1983-1983
|AR Border
|1985-1994
|RJ Bright
|1986-1986
|GR Marsh
|1987-1991
|MA Taylor
|1992-1997
|IA Healy
|1996-1997
|SR Waugh
|1997-2002
|SK Warne
|1998-1999
|AC Gilchrist
|2001-2007
|RT Ponting
|2002-2012
|MEK Hussey
|2006-2007
|MJ Clarke
|2008-2015
|CL White
|2011-2011
|SR Watson
|2012-2013
|GJ Bailey
|2013-2015
|SPD Smith
|2015-2018
|DA Warner
|2016-2016
|AJ Finch
|2017-2020
|TD Paine
|2018-2018
|AT Carey
|2021-2021
List of T20I Australian captains
Off the total 11 T20I captains Australia men’s side have had till date, Aaron Finch has led in 56* of them till date- the most by an Aussie in this format.
|Player
|Span
|AJ Finch
|2014-2021
|GJ Bailey
|2012-2014
|MJ Clarke
|2007-2010
|RT Ponting
|2005-2009
|DA Warner
|2016-2018
|SPD Smith
|2015-2016
|MS Wade
|2020-2021
|CL White
|2011-2011
|AC Gilchrist
|2007-2007
|BJ Haddin
|2009-2009
|SR Watson
|2016-2016