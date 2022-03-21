Australian cricket song: Under the Southern Cross I Stand full lyrics

Australian cricket song: “Under the Southern Cross I Stand” is the Australian victory song and Rod Marsh first sang it in 1972.

Pakistan and Australia are battling each other out in the third and final test of the series at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium. The series is levelled at 0-0, and the winner of this game will seal the series. This is the first test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after a span of 13 years.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat track in Lahore, but they had the worst possible start. They were two down at just eight runs courtesy of an incredible spell by Shaheen Afridi. David Warner (7) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) were dismissed by Afridi very cheaply. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja then stitched a brilliant partnership of 138 runs for the third wicket.

Australia finished the day-1 at 232-5, courtesy of Usman Khawaja (91) and Steve Smith (59). Cameron Green and Alex Carey were at the crease at stumps.

“Under The Southern Cross I Stand” is the victory song of the Australian Cricket Team. The authorship of this “Under the Southern Cross I Stand” is credited to former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who was apparently inspired by Henry Lawson’s 1887 poem, “Flag of the Southern Cross”.

The song is based upon the chorus of the 1890s patriotic song “Australia; or Heart to Heart and Hand to Hand”, written by the Rev. Thomas Hillhouse Taylor.

The song of lyrics are as follows, “Under the Southern Cross I StandA sprig of wattle in my hand, A native of my native land, Australia you fucking beauty.”

In the Ashes 1972, Australia couldn’t retain the Ashes, but they managed to draw it. Australia were the underdogs in the series, and it was a really big achievement for them. Rod Marsh then jumped on the dressing table and gave a version of the Australian victory song.