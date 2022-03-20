Lahore cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Tests at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore?

Lahore cricket stadium Test records: The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting a Test match after a period of 13 years.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the third game of the test series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is currently levelled at 0-0, and the winner of this game will take the series. The first game at the Rawalpindi was a boring draw, whereas the second game was a thriller in the end.

The batters have enjoyed the series so far, with Usman Khawaja being the highest run-scorer with 301 runs. Pakistan’s opening duo of Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique has scored 289 runs each, whereas Babar Azam missed his double-century by just four runs in the last game.

The bowlers have struggled in the series so far, and Pakistan’s spinner Nauman Ali is the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets. Nathan Lyon is at the 2nd position with six wickets, whereas Pat Cummins and Shaheen Afridi have four wickets each in the series.

Both teams would want a competitive wicket in Lahore in order to get a result in the series. This game is an important one for Pakistan as they would want to take home advantage in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Lahore cricket stadium Test records

Lahore hosted its last test game in 2009, so none of the current players have played a test on this very ground. Pakistan’s Mohammad Yusuf is the highest run-scorer here with 1125 runs at 93.75 with the help of five centuries and three half-centuries.

Javed Miandad (1122 runs), Zaheer Abbas (1093 runs), Inzamam ul Haq (873 runs) and Mudassar Nazar (811 runs) complete the top five list. It is clear that the batters have enjoyed batting at the Gaddafi stadium.

In terms of bowling, former Pakistan pacer Imran Khan has ruled this ground. Imran Khan has scalped 56 wickets in 11 matches. Spinner Abdul Qadir has also bowled well, and he has scalped 51 wickets in 12 games. Sarfraz Nawaz (33 wickets), Danish Kaneria (32 wickets) and Waqar Younis (29 wickets) complete the top-5 list.

Highest innings totals in Lahore Tests