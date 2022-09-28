full
Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I: Babar Azam last 10 T20 innings full list

Dixit Bhargav
|Wed Sep 28 2022

Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I: The Pakistani captain was their first batter to get out at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

During the fifth T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first batter to get out to unintentionally initiate a batting collapse of sorts.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (63), Azam ended up scoring 9 (12) at a strike rate of 75. It was on the penultimate delivery of the third over when Azam was dismissed by England fast bowler Mark Wood.

Bowling only his first over of the match, Wood managed to dismiss Azam for the second time in the series (both for single-digit scores). Wanting to pull a 150 kmph Wood delivery, all Azam could do was hit the ball straight to Ben Duckett at deep square leg.

Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I

Azam, who has scored a century in this series, hasn’t been able to keep up the same tempo in the innings before and after that knock. As a result, Azam’s last 10 T20I innings have seen him scoring 252 runs at an average and strike rate of 28 and 132.93 respectively. The last when Azam had scored a half-century was during a solitary T20I against Australia earlier this year.

Babar Azam last 10 T20 innings full list

Azam, whose last 10 T20 innings have all come for Pakistan, has been out for single-digit scores on five occasions in this period. Readers must note that all these matches have been played this month itself.

ScoreBalls4s6sOppositionGroundYear
10920IndiaDubai2022
9810Hong KongSharjah2022
141020IndiaDubai2022
0100AfghanistanSharjah2022
302920Sri LankaDubai2022
5600Sri LankaDubai2022
312430EnglandKarachi2022
110*66115EnglandKarachi2022
8861EnglandKarachi2022
91210EnglandKarachi2022

With ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played next month, Azam would ideally want to contribute much more than these aforementioned numbers. With Pakistan relying heavily on their top-order, it is imperative for Azam to play according to his potential.

Dixit Bhargav