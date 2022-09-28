Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I: Babar Azam last 10 T20 innings full list

Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I: The Pakistani captain was their first batter to get out at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

During the fifth T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the first batter to get out to unintentionally initiate a batting collapse of sorts.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (63), Azam ended up scoring 9 (12) at a strike rate of 75. It was on the penultimate delivery of the third over when Azam was dismissed by England fast bowler Mark Wood.

Bowling only his first over of the match, Wood managed to dismiss Azam for the second time in the series (both for single-digit scores). Wanting to pull a 150 kmph Wood delivery, all Azam could do was hit the ball straight to Ben Duckett at deep square leg.

So well directed and just what the plan was, Wood removes Babar Azam. Babar also misses out on becoming the fastest to 3000 T20I runs. #PAKvENG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 28, 2022

Babar Azam last 10 innings T20I

Azam, who has scored a century in this series, hasn’t been able to keep up the same tempo in the innings before and after that knock. As a result, Azam’s last 10 T20I innings have seen him scoring 252 runs at an average and strike rate of 28 and 132.93 respectively. The last when Azam had scored a half-century was during a solitary T20I against Australia earlier this year.

Babar Azam last 10 T20 innings full list

Azam, whose last 10 T20 innings have all come for Pakistan, has been out for single-digit scores on five occasions in this period. Readers must note that all these matches have been played this month itself.

Score Balls 4s 6s Opposition Ground Year 10 9 2 0 India Dubai 2022 9 8 1 0 Hong Kong Sharjah 2022 14 10 2 0 India Dubai 2022 0 1 0 0 Afghanistan Sharjah 2022 30 29 2 0 Sri Lanka Dubai 2022 5 6 0 0 Sri Lanka Dubai 2022 31 24 3 0 England Karachi 2022 110* 66 11 5 England Karachi 2022 8 8 6 1 England Karachi 2022 9 12 1 0 England Karachi 2022

With ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played next month, Azam would ideally want to contribute much more than these aforementioned numbers. With Pakistan relying heavily on their top-order, it is imperative for Azam to play according to his potential.