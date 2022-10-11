Babar Azam T20 captaincy record: Is Babar Azam Pakistan’s best T20I captain?

Babar Azam T20 captaincy record: The SportsRush brings you the captaincy record of Babar Azam in T20 internationals.

Pakistan had a brilliant run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but Australia ended their campaign in the semi-finals of the tournament. In the recent Asia Cup as well, Pakistan were the favourites to win the trophy, but Sri Lanka defeated the in the final.

Babar Azam has been Pakistan’s ace batter, and it is safe to say that he and Mohammad Rizwan will be the flagbearers of Pakistan’s batting in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Azam is currently at the 3rd position in the ICC T20I batters rankings, whereas Rizwan holds the top spot.

Apart from his batting, his captaincy skills of Babar will also be tested in the T20 World Cup. There has been some criticism over his team selection, and he would want to prove the doubters wrong.

Babar Azam T20 captaincy record

Babar Azam has captained 57 T20Is so far, where he has won 34 and lost 18 games. He has a winning percentage of 65.38 so far. It is safe to say that Babar has a pretty decent record as a captain for Pakistan in T20Is. Babar would want to continue that in the T20 World Cup as well.

In terms of the number of matches won, Babar is at the first position, but in terms of the winning percentage, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed tops the list. Ahmed lead Pakistan in 37 T20Is, and Pakistan won 29 games out of those 37. With an excellent winning percentage of 78.37, he tops the list.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz only, and he has excellent numbers as captain under his belt. Shoaib Malik has a winning percentage of 67.50 (13 wins in 20 matches), whereas Mohammad Hafeez (17 wins in 29 matches) has a 60.34 winning percentage.

Misbah ul Haq has a winning percentage of 75.00, but he has captained in just 8 T20Is, where Pakistan emerged victorious in 6 of them. The winning percentage of Shahid Afridi is just 45.34.