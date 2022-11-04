Babar Azam T20 World Cup runs 2022: Pakistani captain T20 World Cup innings list

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam’s horrid T20 World Cup 2022 continued in the match against South Africa as well where he managed to score 6 runs in 15 deliveries before getting dismissed to Lungi Ngidi. The Pakistani skipper is clearly struggling, and maybe that’s why the fate of Pakistan is not in their hands.

Despite Babar’s flop show, Pakistan managed to beat South Africa easily at the end courtesy of some fine knocks from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan. Shadab has delivered for Pakistan’s side whenever required with both bat and the ball. He has been their standout player.

The last match of Pakistan is against Bangladesh, and apart from winning their own match, they want either India or South Africa to drop points in order to reach the semis. This is a great chance for Babar to bounce back and play a match-winning knock for his team.

Babar Azam T20 World Cup runs 2022

Babar Azam is certainly one of the best batters in the world, and he has achieved some great numbers in the T20Is as well. However, it is safe to say that the Pakistani captain has been horrendous, to say the least in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far in Australia.

Azam has managed to score just 14 runs in 4 innings at a shameful average of 3.50, and his S/R has been 46.66. The struggle of Babar can be adjudged by the fact that he has managed to smash just a couple of boundaries in the tournament so far. There has been no intent shown by the skipper at all in the tournament.

Pakistan’s semi-final fate is not in their own hands, and Babar’s form has certainly played a big part in that. If Babar would have been in his touch, Pakistan would have found themselves in a comforting position. It will be interesting to see how Babar will fare in Pakistan’s last Super-12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Pakistani captain T20 World Cup innings list