Baby AB de Villiers name: Why ABD is not in IPL 2022?

Baby AB de Villiers name: After Dewald Brevis, there is another Baby AB in town as per Lucknow’s captain KL Rahul.

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the season. Lucknow Super Giants lost the game, but they got a new star in Ayush Badoni. The 22 years old batter from Delhi smashed a brilliant half-century to prove his class to the world.

Badoni scored 54 runs in just 41 balls with the help of three sixes and four boundaries. The range hitting of Badoni impressed many cricket experts all around the world. The Super Giants were looking for a solid middle-order player and it looks like they have got one in Ayush Badoni.

After the game against Gujarat, Lucknow’s captain KL Rahul called Ayush Badoni “Baby AB”. He said that he plays 360 degrees and he did really well under pressure.

“He [Ayush Badoni] is our baby AB [AB de Villiers]. He has been phenomenal from the first day. For a little boy, he packs a punch and plays 360 degrees. So happy for him as he grabbed the opportunity. It was not ideal for him to walk out with us four down but he did well under pressure and hopefully, he can continue doing that,” Rahul said.

Ayush Badoni with only 20L Price tag ❤️ Picked by GG 💪 pic.twitter.com/vY9KRnOMDd — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) March 28, 2022

South Africa’s U-19 star Dewald Brevis is also called “Baby AB” in the cricketing fraternity. Brevis finished as the highest run-scorer with 506 runs at 84.33, whereas the 2nd highest run-scorer finished with 380 runs. Apart from batting, Brevis also took seven wickets with his leg break bowling. Brevis will be representing Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Why ABD is not in IPL 2022?

AB de Villiers is not playing IPL 2022 as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. ABD played for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in his IPL career. He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game.

AB de Villiers has scored 4491 runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL, and he ended as the 6th highest overall run-scorer.