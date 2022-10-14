Rishabh Pant last 10 T20 innings: How good is Rishabh Pant’s form before T20 World Cup 2022?

Rishabh Pant last 10 T20 innings: The Indian wicket-keeper batter hasn’t been in the best of forms in the shortest format.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant isn’t making the most of repeated opportunities ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Not been able to score a T20I half-century in almost eight months now, Pant hasn’t found any sort of momentum in a couple of warm-up matches against Western Australia in Perth lately.

Promoted to open the batting in place of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma across two innings, Pant has returned with scores of 9 (16) and 9 (11) respectively.

Although not in the batting department, India’s concerns around a depleted bowling attack aren’t being helped by Pant’s current form. A batter initially expected to dominate the shortest format, it is quite a mystery as to why Pant hasn’t been able to crack the code around his T20I career thus far.

Pant failed to get going in Perth across the two games. Holes out for 9 – India 1-21 in the 5th pic.twitter.com/k0TWXjDhrZ — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

With India preferring wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik over Pant in their recent matches, it would be nothing short of a surprise if they start their T20 World Cup campaign with Pant in the Playing XI.

Rishabh Pant last 10 T20 innings

As far as Pant’s last 10 T20I innings are concerned, he has scored 220 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 27.50 and 141.02 respectively starting from India’s tour of England in July.

Although a substandard average can be ignored in T20Is, Pant not powering India to a victory on his own in these innings is what has led to a dip in his T20I stock.

Pant, who has mostly played away from home in this period, will have to turn the tables if any opportunity comes his way in the imminent marquee event. Readers must note that Pant has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 117.64 across a couple of T20I innings in Australia till now.