“I’m sure he’d do a really good job if it he wants it”: Kane Richardson backs Andrew McDonald to become next Australia’s coach

The race of Australia’s next coach is still going on, and Kane Richardson has backed interim coach Andrew McDonald for the job.

The find of the next Australian coach is on after the resignation of Justin Langer. Andrew McDonald has been announced as the interim coach, and he will travel to Pakistan as well. However, CA have not yet revealed the next permanent coach yet. McDonald is a vastly experienced coach, and he has worked with teams all across the World. He has worked with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, whereas he also has experience of working with Melbourne Renegades and Leicestershire.

The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident. Langer won the T20 World Cup with Australia, whereas he also retained the Ashes a couple of times. However, Pat Cummins did justify the decision of not sticking with Justin Langer.

Kane Richardson backs Andrew McDonald for next Australia’s coach

Australian pacer Kane Richardson has backed Andrew McDonald to become the next permanent coach. He has said that McDonald’s coaching is not intense, but he has a competitive spirit.

“He’s obviously very different (to Langer) in terms of the way he communicates, the way he talks about cricket,” said Richardson.

“The way he played his cricket was very different. ‘Ronnie’ wasn’t intense. He was competitive but he played in a really good Victorian team where …was just calm, relaxed.”

“He was just one of those guys who broke the game down really simply and communicates it really well.”

Interim head coach Andrew McDonald is the only player in Test history with a final score of 68. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 5, 2022

Richardson also said that when he came out of contract in the BBL, he joined Melbourne Renegades just to work his McDonald. He also that the players around him love him.

“When he became Renegades coach and I came out of contract, I just knew I wanted to play for him because I felt like I’d get better.”

“Players love him – not that that always matters – but I think it helps when people are listening and buying in, that’s half the battle as a coach.”

“I don’t know if he wants the job full time, but I’m sure he’d do a really good job if it he wants it.”