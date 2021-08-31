BAN vs NZ Head to Head Records in T20Is | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Stats | Dhaka cricket ground records

BAN vs NZ Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first BAN vs NZ T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka tomorrow. Coming on the back of a 4-1 series victory against Australia at the same venue, the home team would be high on confidence to put on display a similar performance against another non-Asian opponent.

In their 10-match history against New Zealand in the shortest format, Bangladesh are yet to register a victory but the same should change during the course of the imminent five-match series.

If playing in the ultra spin-friendly conditions in Bangladesh wasn’t challenging enough for New Zealand, they will further be bothered about the inexperience in their second-string squad which is being led by Tom Latham. Readers must note that Latham himself will be playing a T20I after almost four years.

In the recent years, New Zealand have done well as far as adapting to overseas conditions is concerned. If Latham and his men manage to do the same in Bangladesh on this particular occasion, it would really speak highly about their bench strength.

BAN vs NZ Head to Head Records in T20Is

Total number of matches played: 10

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches won by NZ: 10

Matched played in Bangladesh: 1 (BAN 0, NZ 1)

Matches played in New Zealand: 7 (BAN 0, NZ 7)

Most runs for BAN (among current players): 186 (Mahmudullah)

Most runs for NZ (among current players): 88 (Finn Allen)

Most wickets for BAN: 7 (Rubel Hossain)

Most wickets for NZ: 3 (Hamish Bennett)

Most catches for BAN: 3 (Soumya Sarkar)

Most catches for NZ: 4 (Colin de Grandhomme)

The last time when Bangladesh and New Zealand had faced each other in a T20I was five months ago in Auckland. Chasing a 142-run target in a 10-over contest, all Bangladesh could manage was 76/10 in 9.3 overs to get whitewashed in the three-match series.

Dhaka cricket ground records

While New Zealand have played five T20Is in Bangladesh, they have faced the hosts only once in 2013 (at the same venue). The only player from the current squad who had played that match was Latham (didn’t get to bat). Hence, there isn’t any record for current players as far as the Kiwis playing T20Is is concerned.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played 31 T20Is in Dhaka – winning 15 and losing 16 over the years. Current captain Mahmudullah is their highest run-scorer at the venue after amassing 568 runs in 25 innings at an average and strike rate of 40.57 and 129.09 respectively with the help of two half-centuries.

Senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets for a Bangladeshi bowler at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. In 24 T20Is over here, Shakib has picked 32 wickets at an average of 18.68, an economy rate of 6.68 and a strike rate of 16.7.