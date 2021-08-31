Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch BAN vs NZ Dhaka T20I?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first BAN vs NZ T20I.

Having last played during the ICC World Twenty20 2014, New Zealand are all set to play a T20I in Bangladesh after more than seven years. As far as playing a T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is concerned, New Zealand’s last and only outing here had come in a winning effort in 2013.

New Zealand, who have maintained an unbeaten record in 10 T20Is against Bangladesh so far, are all in likeliness of losing their first-ever T20I against Bangladesh during the course of this imminent five-match series.

While five T20Is against a sub-continent team in sub-continent conditions demand exceedingly brilliant performance to remain unbeaten, the visitors’ inexperience against the hosts’ experience will further work against them in the next 10 days.

Skipper .@Mahmudullah30 speaks today (August 31) before the first T20I match against New Zealand.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/g7TtNeS8qD — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 31, 2021

While Bangladesh have been bolstered by the returns of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim to the squad which had defeated Australia 4-1 earlier this month, New Zealand will take the field without the likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and others.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh

As has been the case during international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the last year or so, international cricket in Bangladesh has also joined these nations with respect to not being available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh 2021 at a nominal price. Hence, Indian fans will get to follow the five-match series without much discomfort unlike the recently concluded series between Bangladesh and Australia.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (five T20Is), will have to pay INR 49 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 50% discounted price and that there’s no pass for just the first T20I.

As far as the fans in Bangladesh are concerned, they will be able to watch Dhaka T20Is on the YouTube channel of Rabbitholebd Sports. Talking about New Zealand’s fans back home, they will be able to follow the series on Spark Sport. Willow TV, on the other hand, will be televising these five T20Is for audiences in USA and Canada.

Date – 01/09/2021.

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (India), 04:00 PM (local) and 10:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Bangladesh), Spark Sport (New Zealand) and Willow TV (USA and Canada).

Online platform – Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel (Bangladesh and UK) and FanCode (India).