Bangladesh highest T20 run chase: Bangladesh highest run chase in T20 history

Bangladesh are in search of their third-highest successful run-chase in T20Is in order to not only win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 against India in Adelaide but also keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to invite India in to bat first resulted in his needing to chase down a 185-run target in a bid to register their third victory of the tournament.

Although Bangladesh managed to draw first blood by dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma (2) cheaply, they couldn’t contain former captain Virat Kohli (64*) and vice-captain KL Rahul (50). A 36-ball 67-run second-wicket partnership between Rahul and Kohli laid a solid foundation for the Indian middle-order.

While there wasn’t any standout performer per se among Indian middle-order batters, Kohli once again took the onus of finishing an innings upon himself hitting eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 145.45 in the process. The right-handed batter received able support from batter Suryakumar Yadav (30) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (13*).

Getting used to these Ashwin-Kohli finishes. 😋💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 2, 2022

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-37-3. Only other Bangladeshi bowler to pick a wicket, Shakib contributed with a couple of them at the Adelaide Oval tonight. Pacer Taskin Ahmed (0/17), however, was pretty unfortunate to not pick a wicket in spite of beating the Indian top-order on multiple occasions with the new ball.

Bangladesh highest T20 run chase

1. Sealed a 215-run target in 19.4 overs against Sri Lanka at the R Premdasa Stadium in 2018

2. Sealed a 194-run target in 19.2 overs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2021

3. Sealed a 165-run target in 18 overs against West Indies at the New Wanderers Stadium in 2007

4. Sealed a 164-run target in 18.4 overs against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in 2016

5. Sealed a 160-run target in 19.5 overs against Sri Lanka at the R Premdasa Stadium in 2018

Readers must note that the sixth on this list had come during Bangladesh’ solitary T20I victory (149-run target) against India in Delhi in 2019. Additionally, the above mentioned third-highest successful T20I run-chase by Bangladesh is also their highest one in a World Cup.