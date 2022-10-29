Highest run chase in T20 World Cup: Highest innings total in T20 World Cup history

HomeSearch

Dixit Bhargav
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Joe Root plays a shot against South Africa. Photo Courtesy: ESPNcricinfo

Currently into its eighth edition, ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed the completion of a total of 238 matches over the years. Out of these many matches, only two have been won by teams after scoring more than 200 runs in the second innings.

Although with a nine-year gap in between, both these matches had involved South Africa on either side of victories. Interestingly, the Proteas are also present on either side of highest innings total in T20 World Cups on three (out of Top Five) occasions.

England, who currently hold the record for sealing the highest successful T20I run-chase in a World Cup, are another regular feature while both scoring and conceding the highest innings totals in the World Cup.

While ICC World Twenty20 2016 was an eyewitness to two (both at the Wankhede Stadium) out of the Top Five successful run-chases in the history of T20 World Cups, the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 doesn’t have a single entry in either the Top Five highest successful run chases or the highest team innings totals.

India, a quintessential powerhouse across formats, find themselves once chasing and conceding among the top Five highest successful-run chase and highest innings totals respectively.

Notwithstanding the fact that the bowlers have made optimum use of supportive conditions to go with elongated boundaries in cricket stadiums in Australia this year, fans would still be hoping for a team to break the shackles and touch the 200-run mark for the third time in this tournament.

Highest run chase in T20 World Cup

TargetOversTeamOppositionGroundYear
23019.4EnglandSouth AfricaMumbai2016
20617.4South AfricaWest IndiesJohannesburg2007
19219.5AustraliaPakistanGros Islet2010
19319.4West IndiesIndiaMumbai2016
19013.5NetherlandsIrelandSylhet2014

Highest innings total in T20 World Cup history

TargetOversTeamOppositionGroundYear
260/620Sri LankaKenyaJohannesburg2007
230/819.4EnglandSouth AfricaMumbai2016
229/420South AfricaEnglandMumbai2016
218/420IndiaEnglandDurban2007
211/520South AfricaScotlandThe Oval2009
