BBL11: Qais Ahmad to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is starting from 5th December 2021. With the season about to start, the teams have been finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. Melbourne Stars have announced their second overseas signing of the season.

The Stars announced the signing of Joe Clarke earlier, and now they have now signed the Afghan star.

BBL11: Melbourne Stars signs Afghan star Qais Ahmad

The Melbourne Stars have announced their second overseas signing for the upcoming BBL season. Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad will join the Stars family for the upcoming tournament.

The 21-year-old spinner has taken 95 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.09. He recently played for Welsh Fire in the Hundred, whereas in the T20 Blast, he represented Kent. Qais has played for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL earlier, whereas he also has played in CPL, PSL, and LPL.

“I’m happy to have signed with the Melbourne Stars and to get an opportunity to play at the MCG and develop my skills working with some of the great players in the squad,” Ahmad said.

“I’m looking forward to spending some of the summer in Melbourne and hopefully playing some exciting cricket for all the fans in green.”

#TeamGreen‘s second international signing is locked in 🔒 Welcome to the Stars Qais Ahmad 💚https://t.co/QZ7JsxGxi8 pic.twitter.com/1mfCnUMiF5 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 4, 2021

David Hussey, head coach of Melbourne Stars has also expressed his delight at Ahmad’s signing.

“Pretty pleased to be able to get Qais into the squad for the summer and have another quality leg-spinning option in our matchups. It’s a great opportunity for Qais and Adam Zampa to work together,” Hussey said.

“It’ll be particularly important towards the back end of the tournament when Adam Zampa may be away in Australia’s ODI and T20 International squads.”

Qais Ahmad will join the Stars at around their third or fourth game after committing his duties in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.