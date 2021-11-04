Cricket

BBL11: Qais Ahmad to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL11: Qais Ahmad to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Great job tonight son, hard work pays off": The Glove applauds his son Gary Payton II for his sensational performance against the Hornets
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
BBL11: Qais Ahmad to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League
BBL11: Qais Ahmad to play for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL11: The Melbourne Stars have announced their second overseas signing for the upcoming Big Bash…