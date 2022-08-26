“The stage is set for him”: Younis Khan predicts Virat Kohli to be the standout performer of Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan has predicted an outstanding Asia Cup 2022 for Virat Kohli with the bat.

Indian batter Virat Kohli is ready to make his international comeback after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. The performances of Virat Kohli have been very average in 2022, and the place of Virat is under a lot of scrutiny. Many experts have questioned his place on the side.

It has been said that the place of Virat is not assured in the World Cup, and he will have to perform in the Asia Cup in order to seal his place in the side. He last scored a century in any format of the game in 2019, and he has been struggling to score runs in the IPL as well.

Younis Khan predicts Virat Kohli to score big in Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan has said that Babar Azam has been a standout performer for Pakistan in all three formats of the game. He also acknowledged that Virat has not been able to give the performances for which he has been famous in the recent past.

“Babar’s performance is there for all to see. In all formats, he’s coming across as a standout performer. Not to say that Kohli hasn’t performed though. Parr jinn performances ke liye woh mashhoor hain, woh unke taraf se nahi aa rahe hain recent past meh,” said Khan to Telegraph, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Although, Khan made a blunt prediction ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. He said that form is a matter of just one or two matches, and he will be the standout performer in the upcoming Asia Cup, and the stage is set for him to perform in the tournament.

“That said, form is a matter of just one or two matches. I feel in this Asia Cup, Virat will again be coming across as a standout batsman. The stage is set for him. With the performances he has put up against Pakistan in the past, I feel he will be able to replicate that in this Asia Cup,” Khan added.