BCCI on Virat Kohli captaincy decision: Sourav Ganguly thanks Virat Kohli for “tremendous performance” as T20I captain

Sourav Ganguly thanks Virat Kohli: The former Indian captain was all praises for Virat Kohli after his decision to step down as T20I captain.

India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as the T20I captain has surprised one and all despite it giving an early impression of being a wise decision which has been taken on the right time.

Kohli, 32, has led India in exactly half of his T20I career. Yet to lead India in a multi-team tournament in the shortest format, Kohli will have one last shot at captaincy in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Since making the announcement across his social media platforms, Kohli has received plentiful wishes for what will unequivocally go down as a successful captaincy career in T20Is.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah, who had talked about the board backing Kohli to lead across formats earlier this week, said in an official statement that he had been in discussion with Kohli and that the decision is though through.

“We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup.

“I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket,” Shah said in a statement.

Sourav Ganguly thanks Virat Kohli for “tremendous performance” as T20I captain

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly labeled Kohli as a “true asset” for the Indian cricket team. Most successful Indian captain of his time, Ganguly hailed Kohli for being the same across formats before thanking him for his “tremendous performance” as a T20I captain.

“Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap.

“We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” Ganguly said in a statement.

In the 45 T20Is which India have played under Kohli, they have won 27 and lost 14 (with a T20 World Cup to be played) with an impressive win percentage of 65.11.