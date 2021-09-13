India tour of England 2022 fixtures: Will India play two extra T20Is as compensation for Manchester Test?

India tour of England 2022 fixtures: For now, India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs on their tour of England next year.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah has quashed all reports around India captain Virat Kohli deciding to resign from white-ball captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“There is no such proposal and the team is led by Virat [Kohli] and we are backing him,” Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Monday.

On a day when former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been quoted as contradicting himself with respect to the future of the recently cancelled fifth Test between England and India, Shah has provided clarity as far as BCCI’s offer to the ECB (England Cricket Board) is concerned.

Ganguly: “Whenever it’s held next year, it should be a one-off match since it cannot be a continuation of the series any more.” Also Ganguly: “The Test match that will be played later will be the fifth match of the series. ” 🤔 — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) September 13, 2021

“It is correct that we have offered to play two extra T20Is when we visit England next July. Instead of three T20Is, we will play five T20Is. Alternately, we will be willing to play one-off Test as well. It is up to them to choose either of the offers,” Shah added.

Going by Shah’s statements, India will either play five T20Is and three ODIs or play three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test during their tour of England next year provided ECB agrees to go ahead with one of the two proposals.

India tour of England 2022 fixtures

July 1 – 1st T20I at Old Trafford

July 3 – 2nd T20I at Trent Bridge

July 6 – 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl

July 9 – 1st ODI at Edgbaston

July 12 – 2nd ODI at The Oval

July 14 – 3rd ODI at Lord’s

According to the original fixtures for international summer 2022 released by the ECB last week, there is only a four-day gap on either side of India’s tour of England 2022. With the third Test against New Zealand and first ODI against South Africa already scheduled to happen before and after the India tour respectively, tinkering with the fixtures won’t be a mean task for ECB.