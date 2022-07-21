Belfast pitch report 3rd T20I: IRE vs NZ pitch report Civil Service Cricket Club

Belfast pitch report 3rd T20I: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between Ireland and New Zealand.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 3rd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The visitors have already won the series, and they are aiming for a whitewash, whereas the hosts will try to win a solitary game in the series.

The Kiwi batters have played really well, whereas the bowlers have also done their job with full conviction. Ireland’s batting has let them down in this series, and this is their last chance to prove their mettle in this series.

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast has been excellent for cricket lovers, as the pitch has been supporting both batters and bowlers. In the two games of the series, every kind of player has enjoyed playing on this very surface in Ireland.

The pacers are enjoying bowling in the first innings of the match as they are using the conditions to their advantage. With the new ball and fresh pitch, the ball is moving a bit in the initial overs. The extra bounce on the track is also helpful for the pacers out here. In the 2nd innings, the spinners have been dominating the proceedings, and hitting them has been tough.

The batters are also enjoying playing their shots at this surface after settling down. The outfield of this ground is quite fast, whereas the boundaries are also not huge. Once set, the players can play aggressively and score quick runs at this very truck. The Kiwi batters have enjoyed so far at this surface.

A total of 20 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where 12 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 9 teams have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 120 runs.