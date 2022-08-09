Ben Stokes documentary release date: When and where to watch Ben Stokes documentary film?

Ben Stokes documentary release date: Amazon Prime Video is set to release the documentary of English test captain Ben Stokes.

English test captain Ben Stokes’ career has been full of highs and lows, and to cricket fans’ delight, a documentary has been made on the same. Stokes took a break due to mental fitness last year, and he suffered a lot of injury setbacks as well. However, he is enjoying a brilliant spell as test captain.

Stokes was named the captain of the test side ahead of the New Zealand series after the resignation of Joe Root. Under his captaincy, the English team is doing great in the red-ball format.

Ben Stokes documentary release date

Ben Stokes’ documentary “Phoenix from the Ashes” will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 26 August 2022. Prime Video recently released the trailer of the documentary, and the 3-minute trailer has been loved by fans around the world.

Prime Video took permission from the ECB to take interviews of the players, and Joe Root & Stuart Broad are seen in the trailer as well. Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes has teamed up with Prime Video and Ben Stokes to show the highs and lows of the incredible career of England’s test captain.

The film is being made by production company Whisper, and it is being said Ben Stokes and the team have been working continuously for the last 18 months on the same. This documentary will not only cover the highs of his career but even his Bristol brawl is also covered in the documentary.

Yes I’ve been filming a documentary….you can watch it and see how shit has been for me (pretty interesting tbh)…..orrrrrrr you don’t have to watch it,so please stop having your opinion before you know what I’ve gone in to in the doc…..I’ve had a blast doing it so far 😃😃😃😃 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 11, 2022

“One thing I want to try and do with this is to get a side across to people that is quite tough to do in the image that we give across on TV,” said Stokes.

“I still think it’s crazy sat here that there’s a documentary being done about me. And then on top of that having Sam [Mendes] come and do the interviews. The whole thing is a crazy experience still for me to think about.”

Sam Mendes, who won the Best Director Oscar for his screen debut said that it took just 10 seconds to say yes about doing this project. He said that he felt amazing by the bay Stokes told all his truth in the documentary.

“When they asked me to be involved in this excellent documentary, it took me about 10 seconds to say yes,” said Mendes.