“The schedule is so jam-packed, it’s a joke”: Ben Stokes slams the international cricket schedule after retiring from ODIs

Ben Stokes has lashed out at the schedule of the international cricket teams on the launch of his documentary.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes surprised everyone when he announced his retirement from ODI cricket during the recent series against South Africa. The English test captain’s decision surprised everyone as there is a 50-over World Cup next season, and England are the defending champions.

Ben Stokes has been enjoying a great time as the captain of the English test side, and he will continue playing the T20 format as well. He said that he won’t be able to give his best in all three formats of the game, and he wants someone else to take his spot who can give his best for the side.

Ben Stokes slams international cricket schedule

‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, the documentary about Ben Stokes is set to release on Amazon Prime Video thus week, and Stokes addressed the media ahead of the same. The documentary will show the highs and lows of the English all-rounder in detail, and it has been made for the last 1.5 years.

Talking to the Mirror, Stokes has slammed the current international calendar and called it a joke for the players involved. Stokes said that it is quite wrong that the series are overlapping, and the players are not getting time to rest or train for the next series coming forward.

“The schedule is so jam-packed,” Stokes told the Mirror.

“In my opinion, it is just wrong that in the top level of sport you are looking so far ahead as to when you can stop. I know I can’t play all this cricket, it is a joke. The fact that series’ are overlapping is ridiculous. To have a Test series and one-day series going on at the same time is just mind-blowing to me.”

🎬 EXCLUSIVE CLIP 🎬 A tearful phone call to his agent in the midst of a panic attack was the catalyst that led to England Test captain @benstokes38 taking time out of cricket… Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is out on Prime Video this Friday pic.twitter.com/WHdInTKI93 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 23, 2022

England played their last ODI against India on 17 July 2022, whereas the South African series started on 19 July 2022. The players did not even get the necessary time to train for the different opponents, and Stokes highlighted the same issue as well.

“In the latest white ball series, they had no time to train. That in itself is just wow. That should be an eye opener to people,” Stokes added.