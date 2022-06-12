Ben Stokes net worth: How tall is Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes net worth: The England skipper fell just four runs shy of an aggressive half-century during 2nd Test match versus New Zealand.

On ‘Day 3’ of the ongoing second Test match between England and New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England’s newly inducted Test skipper Ben Stokes entertained the crowd with a stroke-filled innings of 46 off mere 33 deliveries, to further lessen New Zealand’s massive first innings lead.

The day couldn’t have started on a better note for England, as Joe Root, smashing back-to-back centuries paired up with young Ollie Pope (145), who hit his first Test ton at home, to stitch together a massive 187-run partnership for the third wicket.

The duo managed to bat the entire morning and afternoon sessions, to deny the Kiwi quicks a massive inroad into the match, after having posted 553/10 in their first innings.

At the time of writing, England had posted 422/5 on the scoreboard across 100 Overs, with Root (132*) going strong as ever alongside Ben Foakes (9*), and a 131 run deficit yet to be erased.

Ben Stokes last two innings are basically how a drunk uncle dances at your wedding. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 12, 2022

Ben Stokes net worth

As per various reports, the England all-format all-rounder had a net worth of $10 million as of the year 2021, which roughly gets translated to INR 75 Crore.

The above approximate figure also includes an annual contract worth around $1.8 million (or nearly INR 8.75 Crore) with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

As per yet another report, Stokes’ net worth has grown by about 40% in the last three years, which includes the lucrative deals from the IPL, and various brand endorsements.

How tall is Ben Stokes?

The flamboyant 31-year-old all-rounder from Durham stands quite tall at 1.85 metres (185 cm) or 6 ft 1 inch from above the ground.

