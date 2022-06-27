England vs New Zealand stats: Jonny Bairstow stats vs New Zealand Test series

England vs New Zealand stats: England have registered their 15th Test series whitewash in a phenomenal manner today.

During the fifth day of the third Test of New Zealand’s tour of England 2022 in Leeds, England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to win the series 3-0. In what is England’s 15th Test series whitewash, it is their 12th at home and fifth against New Zealand.

Needing to score 113 runs with nine wickets in hand to seal the fifth-highest run-chase at Headingley on a Day 5 pitch, all England needed were 92 balls to secure victory today.

Not letting a 150-minute delay to start of play because of rain and wet outfield affect their chances of winning, former captain Joe Root (86*) and batter Jonny Bairstow (71*) put together a match-winning 87-ball 111-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Root, who resumed from his overnight score of 55*, was predominantly a second-fiddle as Bairstow’s 23rd Test half-century ended up being the second-fastest for England. The 32-year old batter hit eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 161.36 to seal another run-chase in a terrific manner.

England vs New Zealand stats

While New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (538 runs in six innings at an average of 107.60 including three centuries) is the highest run-scorer of this three-match series, Root was England’s best batter with his 396 runs coming at an average of 99. Readers must note that both Mitchell and Root were awarded with the Man of the Series awards.

Having said that, Bairstow deserves a special mention for scoring 394 impact-generating runs at a strike rate of 120.12 including a couple of centuries just like Root.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult finished the series as the highest wicket-taker picking 16 wickets at an average and strike rate of 28.93 and 45.5 respectively. Playing his first series, Matthew Potts was England’s highest wicket-taker with his 14 wickets coming at an average and strike rate of 23.28 and 53.9 respectively.