Ben Stokes, who earns £14,500 per Test match, donates match fees of Pakistan tour towards Pakistan flood appeal

The English cricket team has landed in Pakistan after 17 years to play a 3-match test series. The team recently played a 7-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup. Ben Stokes is the captain of the side, and he has already won the hearts of Pakistan’s crowd with his humble gesture.

England’s performance at their home ground was great, and it will be interesting to see how they will fare in the sub-continent conditions. They have picked Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach as spin-bowling options, whereas the duo of Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone is also picked for their part-time spin.

Under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, the English team has played an aggressive brand of cricket, and it will be interesting to see if they can replicate that type of cricket on the spin-friendly Pakistan tracks.

Ben Stokes donates match fees of Pakistan tour towards Pakistan flood appeal

England’s captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will be donating his match fees of the upcoming test series against Pakistan to the Pakistan Flood Appeal. The English players earn around £14,500 per test, so Stokes will be donating around £43,500 which is around PKR 1.18 crores.

This is a great gesture by the English captain, who called it a sense of responsibility. Pakistan suffered some terrible floods this year which killed thousands of people and left millions homeless. Stokes insists that the game has given him a lot and it’s his responsibility to give it back.

“It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special. The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people,” Ben Stokes tweeted.

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

Stokes was made the captain of the English test side this year, and the team flourished under his captaincy. The team did not lose a single test series in the recent home summer. Stokes has scored 697 test runs this year with the help of 4 half-centuries and 2 centuries, whereas he has scalped 25 wickets in bowling.