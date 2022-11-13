How much do England cricketers get paid: What is England cricketers match fee?

A host of English players had their central contracts renewed in October this year.

On the back of stellar performances from allrounders Sam Curran (4-0-12-3) with the ball, and later Ben Stokes (52* off 49) with the bat has meant that England have yet again played to their potential and reputation, to lift their second T20 World Cup title with a 5-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Electing to field first post winning the Toss, Curran, as well as Chris Jordan (4-0-27-2) and Adil Rashid (4-1-22-2) were as clinical as one could be on a World Cup final night, to restrict Pakistan to a rather under-par total of 137/8 in their 20 Overs.

The much-famed Pakistani pace attack had a stern task cut-out for them in front of a deep English batting line-up coupled with a modest total to defend.

The likes of Haris Rauf (4-0-23-2), Shadab Khan (4-0-20-1), and Naseem Shah (4-0-30-0) bowled their heart out and got rid of the English top-order within the Powerplay.

However, a stubborn Ben Stokes stood his ground despite struggling for most parts of his innings as well to eventually hit the winning run on the last delivery of the penultimate Over.

ALSO READ: Who was declared Player of the Tournament 2022 T20 World Cup?

With his win, England have become the first team to simultaneously hold both the ODI and the T20 World Cup title.

How much do England cricketers get paid

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had renewed the central contracts for their men’s side for the next 12 months, just the previous month in October.

Test wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes and present White-Ball sensation Liam Livingstone have been included in the Annul Central Contracts list, which includes big names in James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran et al.

Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, and David Willey are part of the Increment Contracts list.

Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton and Olly Stone have been added in the Pace Bowling Development Contracts list.

What is England cricketers match fee?

Full format (Red+White ball) players are handed with contracts worth over 900,000 (Euros) per annum. Red-Ball contracts and White-Ball contracts are worth £650,000 per year (exclusive of bonuses) and between £250,000 and £350,000 per year (exclusive of county salary) respectively.

On an average, an England men’s cricketer may earn around £14,500 per Test and £4,500 per White-Ball matches respectively.