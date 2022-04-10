“Best caught and bowled ever”: Brad Hogg exalts KKR vs DC Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav for grabbing fantastic diving catch

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner from Delhi Capitals won a match award for all-round contributions in the second innings.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav has won his eighth Player of the Match award in the recently concluded 19th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Yadav, who has won a couple of match awards at the Brabourne Stadium this season, hadn’t won one in the last three IPL seasons. Having played only five matches in the last two seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, Yadav would be delighted to win one in his first match against them today.

With Delhi fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed sending back Kolkata opening batters Venkatesh Iyer (18) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) to the dressing room, it was Yadav who ran through their lower-order to pick bowling figures of 4-0-35-4.

In the 13th over, opposition captain Shreyas Iyer (54) had hit a towering six over long-on against Yadav. Wanting to step out and hit Yadav on the following delivery as well, Iyer had completely missed the ball as his counterpart Rishant Pant stumped him without any discomfort.

In the 16th over, Yadav picked as many as three wickets in Pat Cummins (4), Sunil Narine (4) and Umesh Yadav (0) to not just become the pick of the bowlers in the match but also put his team in a winning position.

It was on the last ball of his spell that Kuldeep Yadav picked his fourth wicket by putting on display a stunning caught and bowled. Wanting to grab a catch off Umesh Yadav’s slog, Kuldeep ran towards his right to complete a fantastic diving catch.

Twitter reactions on Kuldeep Yadav performance vs KKR

Brilliant catch and aggression by Kuldeep Yadav. That’s four fer, kuldeep is back in style.#IPL2022 #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/qD6MaxWdPH — Ashmin Aryal (@AryalAshmin) April 10, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav Game changer @imkuldeep18 what a spell.. 💥💥💥💥 4 wickets 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2022

