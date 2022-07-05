“Best Test batsman in the world right now”: Virender Sehwag claps for Joe Root scoring 28th Test century at Edgbaston

Joe Root scoring 28th Test century: The former English captain has played yet another match-winning innings in Test cricket.

During the fifth day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, former England captain Joe Root has scored his fourth century of the series to guide his team towards a historic run-chase.

Resuming from his overnight score of 76*, Root hit his first boundary of the day against India captain Jasprit Bumrah. England, who didn’t struggle a bit with their batting today, thrived on the back of Root and Bairstow scoring boundaries at will.

Having hit another boundary off India pacer Mohammed Shami, Root then hit two more off Bumrah in the 66th over. A change in bowling in the form of Bumrah bringing Mohammed Siraj back into the attack resulted in Root hitting a couple of boundaries against him as well as the Indian bowlers looked short of answers at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

It was in the same over that Root reached the three-figure mark for the 28th time in his Test career. In what is Root’s ninth Test century against India, it is his 17th at home and at No. 4, fifth in 2022, third under Ben Stokes and second at this venue.

Highest run-scorer in this series by quite some distance, the 32-year old batter has now surpassed the likes of Steven Smith (27) and Virat Kohli (27) in the list of most Test centuries.

Twitter reactions on Joe Root scoring 28th Test century:

4th Test hundred of the series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aypOmWLFTW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Joe Root is absolute Run machine. Brilliant 💯 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2022

He is getting better & better … which is a ridiculous thing to say about Englands greatest … #Rrrrroooooooottttttttttt #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 5, 2022

Rooooooooot. It’s incredible to be so calm in the face of such a monster run chase… Yet control of this chase felt.. well, inevitable this morning. Which in itself is remarkable #EngvInd — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) July 5, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.