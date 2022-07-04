Highest target chase in Test: England highest 4th innings chase in Test cricket

England highest 4th innings chase in Test cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest run-chases by England in tests.

The Birmingham Test between England and India is getting interesting as the days are passing by. India, who got the lead of 132 runs in the first innings are set to give a good total to chase to the English team.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries in the 2nd innings for the Birmingham test to set a base for the Indian team. However, the English bowlers took timely wickets to keep the English team in the hunt.

England highest 4th innings chase in Test cricket

England’s highest ever run-chase came against Australia in 2019 at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Australia gave a target of 359 to England, and the English team won the match with one wicket to spare. This was one of the most iconic Ashes matches, where Ben Stokes won the match on his own by scoring 135* in the second innings.

Interestingly, England were all out for just 67 runs in the first innings, and it was looking like they won’t be able to make a comeback, but Ben Stokes produced an innings of a lifetime to take the home side through.

Test cricket at its best 🤩#OnThisDay in 2019, Ben Stokes’ 135* guided England to an unforgettable Ashes win over Australia by one wicket at Headingley. Was that the best Test innings of all time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8wXC1ddK9Q — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2021

The 2nd best run chase of the English team came in 1928 against the same opposition in Australia at the MCG in Melbourne. Herbert Sutcliffe scored a brilliant hundred in the 2nd innings to earn a win for the English team. In 2001, England chased 315 runs against Australia, courtesy of a century from Mark Butcher.

England’s chase of 305 runs against New Zealand in 1997 at Christchurch’s Lancaster Park comes at the 4th position. Michael Atherton’s knock of 118 runs in the 4th innings played a key part in the victory of the English team.

The most recent win against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham in 2022 comes at the 5th position. England chased the target of 299 runs on the fifth day alone courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow on the final day. Brendon McCullum’s coaching was appreciated for the same.

The highest chase in test cricket history belongs to the West Indies, where they chased 418 runs against Australia courtesy of centuries from Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.