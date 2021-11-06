Biggest six in cricket history 2021 T20 World Cup: Liam Livingstone hits biggest six off Kagiso Rabada in T20 World Cup 2021

Liam Livingstone hits biggest six: The English batter did the exact thing which he is known for in the shortest format.

During the 39th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa in Sharjah, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone stood tall on his six-hitting reputation hitting as many as three consecutive sixes off South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 13th over, Livingstone walked in with England needing 80 runs off 46 balls to chase a 190-run target. Livingstone, who had scored a couple of runs on his first six deliveries, broke the shackles by accumulating 18 runs off the next three deliveries.

In what was a length ball in the right-handed batter’s hitting zone, Livingstone didn’t appear to think twice before thwacking it over the mid-wicket region for a gargantuan 112-metre six to become a source of amazement for one and all. Readers must note that Livingstone’s first six of the night was also the biggest of the tournament.

Following a six outside the stadium, Livingstone hit the next ball on the famous roof at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With Rabada once again bowling in his arc, Livingstone was in no mood to spare the bowler hitting him for another six down the ground.

Before getting out to South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in the penultimate over, Livingstone scored an impact-generating 28 (17) with the help of one four and three sixes.

Liam Livingstone hits biggest six

Livingstone with a 112 meter six pic.twitter.com/I60hVNKjN0 — Raunit Ranjan (@RaunitRanjan2) November 6, 2021

Twitter reactions on biggest six in T20 World Cup 2021 by Liam Livingstone:

! Liam Livingstone launched the biggest six of the #T20WorldCup off Kagiso Rabada pic.twitter.com/gmXLIx2P4Q — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 6, 2021

This savaging of Rabada by Livingstone breaks my heart #ENGvSA — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) November 6, 2021

After showing some promise of causing an upset, alas SA have been clubbed out of the tournament with a series of massive sixes by Livingstone and now in danger of even losing match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 6, 2021

Live scenes of Liam Livingstone’s six… One hundred and twelve metres.#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/7B1tUaB7Yr — bet365 (@bet365) November 6, 2021

