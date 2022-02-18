Biggest Test win for New Zealand: List of New Zealand biggest wins in Test cricket

Biggest Test win for New Zealand: New Zealand are on the brink of registering a record-breaking victory at the Hagley Oval.

Despite a dismal head-to-head record including their last victory coming almost a couple of decades ago, all it took for New Zealand to gain an early advantage in the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa was a session.

Since then, New Zealand have ticked all the possible boxes to be in a position from where a record-breaking victory doesn’t seem very distant.

The start of the third day requires New Zealand to pick seven wickets to wrap-up the match at the Hagley Oval. With South Africa trailing by as many as 353 runs, saving this match with three more days remaining doubtlessly requires a miraculous effort.

In such a situation, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this match could enter the record books especially if New Zealand continue their domination on Saturday.

Biggest Test win for New Zealand

To achieve a personal best Test victory, New Zealand will have to bowl out the Proteas as early as possible on Day 4. It is noteworthy that New Zealand’s biggest-ever Test victory (if it happens tomorrow) might also be their the biggest-ever Test victory at home.

Christchurch, which hosted Pakistan last year, had witnessed a biggest Test victory (innings and 176 runs) getting registered. If the same happens in this match, expect the fans to be jubilant at the sight of a thumping victory.

As far as the biggest Test wins in New Zealand concerned, West Indies had defeated New Zealand by an innings and 322 runs in 1995. The only other instance of a team winning by an innings and 300+ runs in New Zealand was when the hosts had defeated Zimbabwe in Napier in 2002.

In terms of runs, New Zealand had defeated Sri Lanka by 423 runs in 2018 but had lost against Pakistan by 299 runs in Auckland in 2001.