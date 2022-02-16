NZ vs SA Head to Head Test Record | New Zealand vs South Africa Test Stats | Christchurch Test

NZ vs SA Head to Head Test Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first NZ vs SA Test.

New Zealand and South Africa will resume their Test rivalry after a month short of half-a-decade with the first of the two-match series beginning from tomorrow in Christchurch. The gap is enough for these two teams to entice lovers of Test cricket to follow this series from across the globe.

Defending champions in the ICC World Test Championship, New Zealand will be without the services of captain and best batter Kane Williamson. South Africa, on the other hand, will miss batter Keegan Petersen, who was declared the Man of the Series in their series victory against India last month.

Barring their regular No. 3 batters, recently retired wicket-keeper batters and New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult (paternity leave), both the otherwise full-strength squads should be able to put on display a fascinating Test series at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs SA Head to Head Test Record

Total number of matches played: 45

Matches won by NZ: 4

Matches won by SA: 25

Matches played in New Zealand: 20 (NZ 1, SA 8)

Matches played in South Africa: 25 (NZ 3, SA 17)

Most runs for NZ (among players of current squad): 249 (Henry Nicholls)

Most runs for SA (among players of current squad): 408 (Dean Elgar)

Most wickets for NZ: 22 (Neil Wagner)

Most wickets for SA: 15 (Keshav Maharaj)

Most catches for NZ: 3 (Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls)

Most catches for SA: 4 (Dean Elgar)

The last New Zealand vs South Africa Test match had unfortunately ended in a draw after a washed out Day 5 played a rescue act for the visitors after they were trailing by 95 runs and having lost five wickets at Stumps, Day 4. The match is fondly remembered for a Williamson masterclass which saw him scoring 176 (285) against a bowling attack comprising of Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.