Birthday wishes for Virat Kohli: Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday

India captain Virat Kohli has turned 33 today. Kohli, who enjoys the backing of copious fans from across the world, had started to receive heartening birthday wishes since midnight.

Currently in Dubai for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli will be taking the field on his birthday as India will lock horns with Scotland in their fourth Round 2 match. The only other time when Kohli had played international cricket on his birthday was during the first day of the first Test of South Africa’s tour of India in 2005 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Kohli, who is arguably the best batter across formats of his generation, has multiple batting records to his name. The sheer domination with which the right-handed batter has achieved milestones in his 13-year old career speaks highly about him.

All in all, Kohli has amassed a grand total of 23,159 international runs in 493 innings across formats at an average and strike rate of 55.14 and 79.47 respectively. In the process, Kohli has registered 70 centuries and 118 half-centuries.

Kohli, who will step down as T20I captain after this World Cup, has led India in a total of 208 matches across formats scoring 12,684 runs at an average and strike rate of 60.68 and 77.87 respectively with the help of 41 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League with his 6,283 runs coming in 199 innings at an average and strike rate of 37.39 and 129.94 respectively.

A once in a generation player. One whose passion is contagious. One who captivated the cricket world. One of the greatest ever. 👑 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/cMZ7KZMW7N — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 5, 2021

Modern day great, chase master – Wishing Virat Kohli a very happy birthday. Inspiration to many budding cricketers across the globe. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Wpf80cdOkH — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 4, 2021

Happy Birthday to the finest cricketer of this generation. Thanks for lighting up the last 10+ years of Indian cricket. Game after game. Series after series. Month after month. And thank you for making me watch cricket again. #ViratKohli @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/kGRHX8mr8H — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) November 4, 2021

