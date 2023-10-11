Having Worked On RCB Teammates’ Fielding, Glenn Maxwell Predicts His Future As Australia’s Fielding Coach

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, one of the best fielders in the world at the moment, addressed prospects of becoming Australia’s fielding coach in the future keeping 2028 Summer Olympics in mind in one of the recent videos uploaded by cricket.com.au.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Andre Borovec is the current assistant coach of the Australian cricket team who looks after the fielding and wicket-keeping departments. Having come onboard towards the end of 2021, Borovec joined the national squad post stints with the senior Victoria team and Melbourne Renegades in the past. Since his tenure is said to be for four years, his contract will require a renewal in 2026.

Maxwell, an all-rounder in its truest sense, had even doubled up as an unofficial fielding consultant with Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2021. Having grabbed four catches in an ODI twice, the 34-year old player is a part of an elite list of players with 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches to their name in the format.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell Predicts His Future As Australia’s Fielding Coach

Currently in Lucknow where Australia will look to register their first win of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tomorrow, Maxwell was looking at his future without being entirely sure about what time has in store for him.

Asked by the reporters around whether he sees himself participating in only the second cricketing event in the Olympics, Maxwell wished to be playing till the age of 39 but didn’t rule out the possibility of joining the side as a support staff member.

“I’ll be around [for the Olympics]. I’m not sure in what capacity. Who knows if I’ll still be playing by then. I’ll be 39. Could be fielding coach [laughs],” Maxwell told the reports as quoted by cricket.com.au. “I don’t know what the next few years hold. I’d like to tell you I’ll be still playing at 39, but let’s get through this tournament [2023 World Cup] first.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1711662945271259368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is to be noted that the organizers have officially recommended the inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympics. If everything goes well, the development should be confirmed during a board meeting in Mumbai later this week. It is worth of a mention that cricket was last played in the Olympics in 1900 where England and France had played a lone match.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell Used To Work On RCB Teammates’ Fielding

Assuming Maxwell lands the job of Australia’s fielding coach in the future, he is highly likely to benefit from having taken RCB’s youngsters under his wings in the 14th season of the cash-rich league.

Maxwell, who has played for quite a few IPL franchises in the past, hasn’t really justified his potential for most part of his IPL career. Despite his poor performances, he has always managed to earn big bucks in auctions solely because of reputation. It was due to the same reason that Royal Challengers splurged INR 14.25 crore on him during IPL 2021 auction.

Having said that, he has looked like a completely different player since joining his current franchise. In fact, Maxwell has looked so consistent in an assuring manner since Day 1 at Bangalore that experts have called this particular stint of his as his 2.0 version.

After RCB’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad over a couple of years ago, then-head coach Simon Katich had brought to light the additional work put in by Maxwell. In a video released by the franchise as quoted by India Today, he explained how Maxwell had been helping the younger players during fielding sessions.

“He’s taken a lot of the young guys under his wing at fielding practice, worked with him on that aspect of our game because we know that’s an area we have to keep being good and really open up opportunities for run out and catches.”

Just a few days before the SRH game, Katich had justified Maxwell’s selection by stating how he would help the team in all three facets of the game. In return, Maxwell has successfully stood tall on Royal Challengers’ expectations and is an integral part of the squad after three seasons.