Boland Park Paarl Pitch Report And ODI Records For IND vs SA 3rd ODI Match

South Africa will host India for the final of a three-match ODI series at the Boland Park today. Historically, Paarl’s pitch report has allowed batters to have a field day without caring about the consequences. An average first innings total of 291 in the last five ODIs played here validate the same.

Advertisement

On the back of trusting the bounce of this pitch, batters usually indulge in free-flowing shots. A quick outfield further guarantees them of optimum rewards. Since the boundary dimensions aren’t that huge, shot-makers will further avail the benefits on offer.

Even though the fast bowlers will also be able to generate some help off the surface, it will largely be a batting-friendly track. Speaking particularly of SA20 2023, the pitch at this venue did favour bowlers as can be judged because of an average first innings score of 135 runs across five matches. Surprisingly, even the spinners had a great time in the middle.

Advertisement

Although teams successfully defending a target happening eight out of 15 times in this format isn’t a one-sided verdict, one still expects the captain winning the toss electing to bat first.

Boland Park Paarl ODI Records

Co-incidentally, the last Paarl ODI was also played between South Africa and India last year. India batted first and posted an innings total of 287/6 courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Following match-winning efforts by Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan, the Proteas had comfortably chased the target in the penultimate over.

Overall, a couple of ODIs have been played between South Africa and India at this very ground with the home team emerging victorious on both the occasions. While the pacers have been among the wickets, the spinners have done a better job in terms of economy.

South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen (182 runs in two innings) and Rassie van der Dussen (166 runs in two innings) have enjoyed their appearances in Paarl ODIs. Barring captain Rahul, no other Indian cricketer part of the current squad has ever played an ODI at the Boland Park.

With 10 wickets in five matches, South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is the highest ODI wicket-taker at this ground. Even spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has scalped six wickets in four matches at an economy of 5.79.

Advertisement

Highest ODI Innings Totals At Boland Park

Team Opposition Score Year South Africa Bangladesh 353/6 2017 India Kenya 351/3 2001 South Africa Sri Lanka 301/8 2012 South Africa India 296/4 2022 South Africa Australia 291/7 2020

South Africa chasing down a 288-run target in the last Paarl ODI is also the highest successful run-chase at this venue. Also achieved by the hosts, the second highest successful ODI-run chase had come way back in 2001 when they sealed a 248-run target against Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, it is to be noted that all the aforementioned five highest ODI innings total at the Boland Park have been secured by the teams batting first.