Will Zalatoris Pulls Out From The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The organisers of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson received a huge shock after losing their hometown star. Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the tournament due to a flare-up of back problems. Initially, the golfer did not provide a reason behind his WD, and the message was shared by the PGA Tour’s communications team. Later, Zalatoris took to Instagram and shared a story about his real problem.

He started the story with a nostalgic tone about how he has enjoyed this event since he was nine years old and hopes to win the tournament one day. But an unfortunate incident occurred as his back problems had resurfaced. Thus, for the long-term sustainability of his health, the golfer requires complete rest.

“My back needs some rest and recovery. I am ahead of schedule according to my doctors, but unfortunately the first six months back are the most important for the longterm health of my back…I need to be prudent to make sure I don’t miss a big chunk of time again. I hate that a flare-up happened during one of my favorite weeks all year.”

Will also reiterated that he will definitely be missing fans in Dallas this year but he’ll surely make an appearance in the upcoming year. The 27-year-old made his CJ Cup debut in 2016. Since then, he has made a total of four appearances, his best one coming in 2021 when he finished at T17.

Apart from his CJ Cup history, the two-time PGA Tour winner also played well at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, where he tied for second place, followed by a T4 finish at Bay Hill and a T9 finish at the Masters. Nick Watney will be replacing Will in the field. As much as Will laments about missing the CJ Cup, his fans also reflected the same emotion.

Fans Heartbroken After Will Zalatoris Withdraws From The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The news of Will Zalatoris’ withdrawal was posted by NUCLR Golf, along with a collage of Zalatoris’ Instagram message and his picture. As this post gained traction, fans were left heartbroken.

The golf community showered their messages of swift recovery and wished that they could watch Zalatoris play again on the course.

A fan is hoping that the 27-year-old’s ailment is nothing serious and that he returns to play competitively as the PGA Tour needs him.

A fan wrote that he is hurt because Will won’t be playing at the event.

A cybercitizen highlighted the fact that the golfer’s absence will affect the field of the PGA Tour, which promises full fields.

A fan took a jab at Will, mentioning about his missed cut at the Zurich Classic.

After Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth has become the next hope for a fan.

After Zalatoris’ departure, there remain only three golfers who rank in the Top-30 on the OWGR list in the $9.5 million event. It seems like Zalatoris will require significant time for recovery in order to make a return. Thus, the golf community will be hooked on watching the player back in action on the green.