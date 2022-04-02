Brabourne Stadium pitch report for CSK vs PBKS: CCI Brabourne Stadium pitch batting or bowling

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will battle out at the CCI on 3 April 2022.

Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on 3 April 2022. Chennai Super Kings are looking for their first win of the season, whereas Punjab also lost their last game.

The IPL 2022 league games will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host all the league games of IPL 2022.

With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for CSK vs PBKS

The deck at Mumbai’s Brabourne’s Stadium has assisted both batters and bowlers in the past. The shorter boundaries make the job even easier for the batters, and the outfield is fast as well. The average score in IPL at this ground before IPL 2022 was 147 runs which states that both batters and bowlers enjoy here.

However, the pitch has been a batting beauty this season and even 200 is not safe here. The pitch has an even bounce, and the batters are enjoying their time in the middle. There is a lot of dew in the second half of the game which makes the job a lot tougher for the bowlers.

So happy that top notch Cricket is back at the Brabourne Stadium !! One of the best venues in the World !! — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) March 27, 2022

The highest IPL score at Brabourne Stadium is 212/6, made by Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals, whereas the lowest score of 115 runs is also made by Mumbai Indians against the Deccan Chargers. The highest runs chased at this ground is 181 runs, done by Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.

Shane Watson (104 runs) has scored the best individual score at this ground playing for the Rajasthan Royals. The best bowling figures has been registered by Chris Morris (4/23) against Chennai Super Kings while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.