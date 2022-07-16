Bready Cricket Club pitch report today: Bready Cricket Ground pitch report AUS W vs PAK W Women’s ODI

Bready Cricket Club pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the ODI match between Australia W and Pakistan W.

Australia Women will take on Pakistan Women in the first match of the tri-series, where Ireland Women are the third team of the series. This series has been seen as the dress rehearsal for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Australian team just won the ICC Women’s World Cup this year, and they are the most dominating team in the division. However, this is the start of their new era after the departure of their former coach Matthew Mott, who took the coaching role of the English Men’s white-ball squad.

Pakistan Women struggled in the World Cup, and their recent performances have not been that encouraging as well. This match won’t be easy for them as they will be up against the best team in the circuit.

Bready Cricket Club pitch report today

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Ireland is a track that has been loved by the pacers in the past. This track offers an extra bounce to the seamers, and the pacers can move the ball in the initial overs of the game, and the overcast conditions will also favour them.

Although, the batters will also enjoy batting on this track after settling down a bit. The true bounce on the surface will allow the batters to play their shots freely. This ground’s outfield is quite quick as well, and the batters will get full reward for their shots.

Summer you reckon, @IrishWomensCric 🤣 Great to be at Bready CC ahead of our first match of the Tri-Series tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/khdJ0qnKHu — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 15, 2022

A total of 10 men’s T20Is have been played at this very ground, where four games have been won by the chasing teams, and six have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 158 runs, so this has not been a high-scoring track in the past.

The last Men’s T20I here was played between Zimbabwe and Ireland in 2021, where Zimbabwe won the match by 5 runs. Zimbabwe made 124 runs in the first innings, and Ireland could only make 119 runs. The pacers of both sides were at their best in the match.