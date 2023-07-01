England Women will take on Australia Women in the first Women’s T20I of Ashes 2023 in Birmingham tonight. A total of three T20Is will be played in the series with each game carrying a couple of points on stake. Needless to say that both the teams will take each and every match of this all-format series very seriously.

England lost a one-off Test match and another defeat here will be a big setback for them. Captain Heather Knight will have to lead from the front, whereas all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt will again be the most important player of the side. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone loves playing this format and will carry a big responsibility on her shoulders.

Australia’s Test victory has given them an edge and they would aim to strengthen their lead by winning this game. This team is full of match-winners and they have the ability to win the game from any situation. That said, captain Alyssa Healy‘s fitness could be a thing of worry for the visitors.

Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report For ENG W vs AUS W T20 In Birmingham

The track here in Birmingham has generally been a brilliant track for batting in Men’s T20Is, but the same is not the case in Women’s T20Is. It is usually a great wicket where there is help for both batters and bowlers. The ball comes onto the bat quite nicely with an even amount of bounce.

A total of 16 WT20Is have been played here where nine matches have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score has been just 130 runs which states that batters have not enjoyed much here. In the initial overs, the pacers are again expected to play a big part.

The boundaries will be shortened and the lush outfield should assist batters. Considering the quality of batters on both sides, we can expect the runs to flow on a Saturday night. Both captains may opt to bat second upon winning the toss as chasing has been the trend in shorter formats. It is a day-night match and batting under lights can be easier.